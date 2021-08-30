Brigham Young University investigates man who damaged LGBTQ+ friendly chalk art

A man is being investigated by Brigham Young University (BYU) after he damaged LGBTQ+ friendly chalk art near campus.

The incident took place on Thursday (26 August), shortly after an event that encouraged students to write positive words for the school’s queer community.

After everyone went home, the unidentified man proceeded to pour water on the messages and shouted anti-LGBTQ+ language.

The incident was captured on video by Provo, Utah resident Amber Sorensen. In the recorded clip, he can be heard, saying “Oh no, uh, f****** go to hell.”

“I still kind of can’t believe that I saw that with my real-life eyes, because that is something that you see on other people’s video’s,” Sorensen told Fox13 news.

Anthony Guth, a witness who was also at the scene, said that he and Sorensen were admiring the thought full messages before the man began defacing the chalk art.

Lauren Rogers, an alumni of the religious university, organized the gathering to combat the views of former BYU president, Jeffrey R Holland.

Earlier this week, Holland delivered an anti-LGBTQ+ speech, in which he encouraged students to not advocate for the queer community.

“The events of this week, including that speech, have kind of drawn a line in the sand,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen’s video managed to go viral on TikTok, which led to BYU releasing a statement.