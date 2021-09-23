Brianna Hamilton, a Black trans woman, shot and killed in Chicago

Brianna Hamilton has tragically become the 37th transgender or gender non-conforming person killed in America this year.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

At the age of just 25-years-old, Hamilton was fatally shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois on 17 September.

Her death was confirmed by LaSaia Wade of Brave Space Alliance on social media, writing “rest in power my luv.”

“Brianna was loved by many,” her mother wrote about her “amazing” daughter.

She added that Brianna was an “amazing person who touched so many people’s hearts with her presence and her memory will forever live on.”

Her passing marks the 37th confirmed violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year alone, as well as being the fourth in Chicago.

The actual number is expected to be far higher, as many of these deaths go unreported and/or misreported.

Tori Cooper, Director of Community Engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Transgender Justice Initiative, said: “Hamilton’s death marks the second killing of a Black trans woman in Chicago during the past month and the fourth this year. Black trans lives matter, and we need urgent action to end this epidemic of violence.”