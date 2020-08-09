Bosnian imam celebrates coronavirus cancelling a Pride march

One critic of the imam said his views were “fascist garbage.”

An imam in Bosnia has attracted criticism after he praised coronavirus for cancelling Sarajevo’s second Pride march, after organisers cancelled it due to the virus.

“We emphasize that we are postponing the march due to the epidemiological situation, but we draw attention to a number of problems that are the reality of the organization of LGBTQI public events,” the Pride’s organisers said in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (6 August), Muhamed ef. Velic, the imam of the Ferhadija mosque in Sarajevo, wrote that “in every misfortune and tragedy there is a grain of happiness, goodness and beauty” following the announcement of the Pride’s cancellation.

He added: “Thanks to Allah for everything. Let dear Allah gift that corona and gay parade never return to our city and the state!”

His post attracted a lot of supportive comments, although some criticised his comments.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to condemn the comments, saying that they were unaware of them. “We don’t have any reaction, you will have to ask for that from his superior,” Muhamed Jusic said, adding their position was that homosexuality went against their beliefs, but believers should refrain from violence.