Boris Johnson will not ban religious groups from using anti-LGBTQ+ prayer “cures”

The Prime Minister has confirmed churches can continue using methods of prayer to help “cure” an individual’s sexuality.

Boris Johnson has said the community will be able to receive the ‘appropriate pastoral support including prayer’ for the ‘exploration of their sexual orientation’.

MPs have previously called upon the government to go ahead with a trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban.

Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to ‘erase, repress, cure or change’ someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through forms psychological and physical methods.

Conversion therapy practice is already outlawed in Switzerland and certain areas in Australia, Canada, the US, and in some cases in India.

MPs from all parties have called upon the government to urgently action a legalisation timeline to prevent the ‘medieval’ practice from continuing.

Johnson has assured churches of their practices after the government faced backlash for considering the ban of conversion therapy.

The Evangelical Alliance, which represents over 3,000 churches, has actively spoken against removing the ban.

UK Director of the Evangelical Alliance, Peter Lynas, has argued the removal of the ban could “restrict individual freedom” and “criminalise Christians and common church activities”.

The PM responded to the Evangelical Alliance’s concerns and stated he takes “freedom of speech and freedom of religion very seriously” while the Government plans to ban conversion therapy.

Last month, Lynas sent a letter to the Prime Minister addressing the “highly problematic” recall of the conversion therapy ban.

“Proposals, as currently discussed, could have the consequence of restricting individual freedom and impinging on essential religious liberty — potentially criminalising Christians and common church activities,” Lynas wrote.

The UK director added: “Many lobbying for change are seeking an expansive definition that would be highly problematic and which we could not support.”