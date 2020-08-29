Black trans woman attacked in her home after asking group to ‘quiet down’

Kendall Stephens was attacked after asking a group outside her home to ‘quiet down’.

Kendall Stephens, a Black 34-year-old trans woman, was beaten by a mob inside her home after she asked them to ‘quieten down’. Kendall had been in her home, on Monday (24 August) with her husband, 12-year-old goddaughter and another child when a fight broke out outside.

She went to ask the group to ‘quiet down’ and threatened to call the police if they didn’t, but they turned on and attacked her. The attack was caught on a surveillance camera outside her house, which torn out during the attack.

Speaking to ABC 7 News about the attack, she said: “It was a brawl, people were fighting, people were throwing around liquor bottles all in front of my property while I had kids inside.

“This lady comes balling at me like a bull and starts swinging at me, I tried to close my door, front door, and as I’m doing this, she kicks it open and starts attacking me all about the face.”

She added: “They called me a tranny, they said, ‘You’re a man, we’re gonna get you.’ And they were repeating this all throughout the beating, said that I deserved it.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a female attacker grabbed a wooden planter in Kendall’s home, and beat her with it, as well as pulling out some of her hair. Kendall was able to escape to the basement, where she locked the door; her attackers left soon afterwards.