Black queer people are being pushed out of existing queer spaces – and towards creating our own

More often than not, queer spaces exist because of queer Black activists, but many of these spaces no longer feel inclusive of Black people. As a Black, gay man, my feelings are complex in this regard. Too many young Black men have been turned away from certain queer clubs, and as much as I want to include myself and belong to spaces that are meant for queer people, I’m beginning to feel uncomfortable in the fact that other Black men, who often have darker skin than my own, are being pushed out of them.

To be clear, I feel very lucky to be both Black and queer. Found deep within both, particularly Blackness, is a culture that gives me so much life and such a feeling of affirmation. As an example, I used to be insecure about having Black features, such as my nose when I was younger but growing up and seeing both family members and others be confident about their Black features made me feel so happy in my own.

Black History Month is a way to reflect on the joys of being Black – and I will – but, in this, I can’t turn a blind eye to the racism that is found within the queer community, whether it’s in clubs, on dating apps or over social media. Those in charge of these spaces seem disinterested in protecting the Black people within them, but it is notable that the jobs that they are in and the money that they are making from being in charge would not exist without Black activists such as Ted Brown, who helped to organise the UK’s first official Gay Pride.

Admittedly, I value my Blackness over my queerness – a homophobic person would not necessarily recognise me as outwardly queer, which is a privilege that I have alongside being light-skinned. In this regard, I am less affected by the infrastructure that is built so solidly against Black people than I would be if I was dark-skinned.