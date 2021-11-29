Bisexual teacher resigns after school board enforces Pride flag removals

A bisexual teacher left his position at a Michigan school after the administration instructed him to remove his Pride flag.

On 22 November, an email regarding Pride flags was sent out to multiple teachers across a school district in Three Rivers Michigan.

In the email, the educators were instructed to remove their flags at the start of the school day and keep them put away until further notice.

The decision was prompted by an external challenge that reportedly “reached the board level.”

One of the teachers who received the email was Russell Ball – a bisexual physical education teacher at Three Rivers Middle School.

Upon receiving the notification, Ball decided to put in his resignation and announced the news via Twitter.

“I resigned today after 12 years in education when the district demanded I remove my pride flag from my classroom,” he wrote.

“I refuse to be an active part of the oppression and suppression of an already marginalized student population. The PRIDE flag isn’t political.”