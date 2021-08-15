Bisexual Olympic athlete Jack Woolley victim of horrific assault in Dublin

Bisexual Olympic trailblazer Jack Woolley was brutally assaulted during a night out in Dublin, Ireland.

The horrific incident took place on Friday (13 August) after the 22-year-old athlete went out to dinner and drinks with friends.

Woolley took to Instagram on Saturday (14 August) to give more insight into the attack and share graphic photos of his injuries.

“Last night (13 August) I went for a meal with my friend. Followed by a bar for a couple of drinks,” he said. “Heading back along the River Liffey a gang of roughly 8–12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people on the boardwalk.

“Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I just walking by I was punched in the face by one of these group members. Only one punch and followed by “my mistake wrong person” then they continued to run off down the road attacking more civilians minding their business.”

Woolley went on to say that shortly after the attack he phoned an ambulance while his friends helped him through the traumatic incident.

He also revealed that his injuries resulted in him getting mouth surgery.

“Thank you all again for the support and kind messages. I hope for a speedy recovery. it’s been a tough couple of months,” he said.