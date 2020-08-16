Birmingham unveils Progress Pride flag rainbow crossing

The design was based on more inclusive versions of the Pride flag.

Birmingham has unveiled a new #CrossWithPride rainbow crossing, based on the more inclusive Progress flag, which includes Black and brown stripes, as well as the trans flag.

The crossing is in Hurst Street, in Birmingham’s Southside, which is home to its gay quarter. The crossing was originally going to be unveiled at Birmingham Pride this year, but the physical event was cancelled, with a digital one taking place, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crossing was designed by James Cowper and Matthew Stephens, who also perform as the drag queens Gavina and Blanche respectively. James said that the crossing brought a “burst of positivity” adding that “the paint has sat in my dining room for months.”

James added that the flag also accurately represented the drag scene in Birmingham, explaining: “We not only have drag queens and drag kings, but bio queens and members of the trans community as well as people of colour – that’s why Birmingham’s drag scene is so fantastic.”