In what is being treated as a homophobic attack, an on-duty police officer in Birmingham has been left with fractured ribs.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

According to West Midlands Police, a female officer was responding to reports of an altercation in Birmingham’s Gay Village on 31 December 2021 at around 8pm.

Police issued a statement that they are supporting the officer after she sustained injuries at the scene.

“An attack on a police officer is unacceptable whatever the circumstances,” a spokesperson explained. “Our staff work tirelessly to protect the public and help those in their time of need.”

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

They are said to also be the suspected of a hate-related public order offence after reportedly targeting the officer with homophobic slurs.

It comes after a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in Birmingham, which has even resulted in protests in the city.

On 10 October, Kesseler was struck with a bottle across the head by a man who was reportedly angered by him holding hands with a male friend as they walked to their hotel.