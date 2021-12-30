Beloved Black trans activist shot and killed ‘trying to break up a fight’

Ke’Yahonna Stone has tragically become the 51st trans or gender non-conforming person to be killed in America this year.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Stone, who was from Indianapolis, Indiana, was just 32-years-old at the time of her death on 28 December.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the victim was at a nightclub on Christmas Day when she tried to break up a fight in the venue’s car park.

The situation quickly escalated, resulting in Stone being hit in the head by one of the shots being fired.

She passed away after spending two days on life support.

Police continue to investigate the incident, with Latroya Rucker, a friend of Stone who was there at the time of the incident, stating that the victim was “breaking up a fight, trying to defuse a fight that was going on. My sister didn’t have nothing to do with nothing that was going on out there.”

Stone was known by friends and family for her LGBTQ+ activism and was even about to start work at a local trans resource centre – something which will now never happen.

“Losing any member of our community is tragic and it is compounding when they are actively advocating for the betterment of all transgender people,” said Tori Cooper, Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative.