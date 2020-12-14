Being trans and on the autism spectrum, younger me struggled to fit in

Growing up you wouldn’t have been able to pick me out of a line up. You might have not even have noticed I was there, and some teachers didn’t, but I was socially awkward and good at maths.

I was what some people might call the stereotype for autism – but a big target for bullies.

As part of the #YoungerMe campaign by Just Like Us, the charity for LGBT+ young people that I volunteer with, I’ve decided to open up about my experiences growing up trans and on the autism spectrum.

At 15 years old, I already felt shunned – especially in PE. I had slurs shouted at me in various classes and unfortunately my gender became the running joke of the year. Was I going to wear a suit to prom? The pressure was on to prove I was a girl.

Luckily, I had two close friends who stood by me and looked out for me. They even helped me choose a prom dress to try and disprove the bullies.

I remember being in school one day and reading a textbook section about transgender people.