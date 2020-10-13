Behind Our Love: Couples showcase how their love isn’t limited by their transness

Tina Turner really hit the nail on the head when she asked the generational question, ‘What HAS love got to do with it?’ Trans stories and more importantly, our legacies are a narrative that is often taken out of our own hands, and painted in a light that aligns us as the problem in society. Often, we are seen to be unable to exist as people worthy of love, respect and kindness. Dating and togetherness, a concept so many take for granted, is deemed inaccessible for so many trans folks.

This photo series – produced by GAY TIMES Contributing Editor Jamie Windust – looks at the mundanity, beauty and strength of trans love. Our couples showcase how their love isn’t limited by their transness, and their relationships are in fact enhanced by it.

No matter if you’re trans and you’re in a relationship with a trans, or a cis person, the bond that occurs during queer relationships is one that needs to be shared. This series showcases that bond, through the normalcy of our everyday lives. Trans people’s lives aren’t a spectacle, they’re spectacular, and our love is no different.