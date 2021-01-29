Bayern Munich captain to wear rainbow armband in this weekend’s match

The move is a way the club will be commemorating Remembrance Day in German Football.

Manuel Neuer, the captain of FC Bayern Munich, is to wear a rainbow wristband in tomorrow’s (30 January) game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The move comes as Bayern Munich aims to promote tolerance and diversity and commemorate Remembrance Day in German Football.

It is just one of many gestures, as the club’s Allianz Arena will be lit up with rainbow colours, and the interior will be redesigned accordingly.

The club confirmed that the move was also being taken to honour one of its past presidents, Angelo Knorr, who served from 1907 to 1913.

Knorr was a chemist and in 1913 was arrested after a male prostitute he’d been with gave his name during an interrogation. Proceedings against Knorr were eventually dropped, and he died in 1932 following a stroke.

In a press release, the club note how the LGBTQ+ community were persecuted under the Nazi regime as they were “stigmatised as abnormal.”

The press release also says how the women’s team, reserves and FC Bayern basketball will also wear “this symbol of tolerance” to promote diversity, stating: “Once again, the German record champions make it clear: ‘Mia san bunt’! (‘we are varied’).”