Baroness Liz Barker: ‘LGBTQ+ Afghans will die unless we provide them with safe passage’

Many LGBTQ+ people and our allies were delighted to hear that 29 LGBTQ+ Afghans had reached the UK at the end of October. Baroness Liz Barker, Deputy Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT+ Rights, assisted in her role as a parliamentarian and also as a trustee of GiveOut.

The project has cross-party political support and international civil society engagement, which was an important factor in its success. There are limitations to what can be discussed in relation to the evacuation, but it was a privilege to ask Liz a few questions about this tremendous achievement.

What is it like for LGBTQ+ people in Afghanistan?

Imagine the worst you can possibly think of. That’s what they face. They live in fear for their lives. Having had a period during the time when the Western Forces have been keeping the peace, in the last 20 years gay people have quietly and cautiously built up a network, a social network, in Afghanistan. Clearly it’s somewhat discreet, but people have been able to form relationships and social circles. And then, bang, overnight, along comes this force governing the country with a ruthless interpretation of Sharia law and that means the punishment for being LGBTQ+ will be either stoning or having a wall collapsed on top of you. At a stroke, gay people could not see a future at all.

Can you tell us about GiveOut and how they responded to the crisis?

It’s a new start-up charity and the purpose of it is to raise funds for LGBTQ+ human rights defenders around the world. We raise money and then we give that to partner organisations. We found an organisation called Rainbow Railroad. Rainbow Railroad is a Canadian organisation and it gets LGBTQ+ people out of really difficult situations, like Chechnya, or Uganda. It gets them out to safety.

What is the international legal framework around immigration?

The reason why we, as a British charity, had to work with a Canadian organisation is because of British immigration law. Since 1971 it has been illegal for anybody in the UK to try to assist somebody from outside of the UK to claim asylum here. Once people manage to get to the UK it is possible to offer support and that’s what another organisation Rainbow Migration does. In the United States and Canada the law is different in relation to most of the world, not Latin and Central America. They are allowed to do what is called “resettlement”. We partnered with Rainbow Railroad, who worked with the fabulous Stonewall Chief Executive Nancy Kelley, who has a background in refugee work and they together worked with politicians and the British government to make it clear that we would take and resettle LGBTQ+ people from Afghanistan.

Can you tell us more about the cross-party and civil society coalition that made the resettlement possible?

All sorts of people, individuals and civil society organisations from around the world, were getting in touch with members of the APPG on Global LGBT+ Rights. We identified GiveOut as the fundraiser, to be able to say to the British government that there are resources, if they’re necessary, and Rainbow Railroad and Stonewall. We brought them all together and put them in direct contact with the UK government who were dealing directly with the UK forces and the UK government presence in Afghanistan. Having made the connections and made sure the connections worked, we then stood back – think back to those days and the frantic scenes from Kabul airport.