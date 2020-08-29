Australian Capital Territory follows Queensland in banning ‘conversion therapy’

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has quickly followed in Queensland’s footsteps and become the second Australian state to ban ‘conversion therapy’.

Just two weeks ago, Queensland made history when it became the first Australian state to ban the dangerous practice of ‘conversion therapy’. And now, the ACT has followed in its footsteps and issued its own ban.

The practice – which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association – refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer.

Under the law, which passed by 14-11, practitioners who attempt to change a person with diminished decision-making capabilities or a child’s sexuality or gender identity could face up to 12 months in prison, or a fine of AU$24,000.

The law, which comes into force next year, will still be in effect even if there was parental consent, or if the person was brought out of the state in order to have the ‘practice’ performed. The law will not ban someone from supporting or assisting a trans person who is transitioning.

Due to objections from the ACT Law Society and the Association of Christian Schools, an amendment was brought in, saying that a person has “the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including the freedom to demonstrate their religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching, either individually or as part of a community and whether in public or private (under the Human Rights Act 2004)… It is not intended that a mere expression of a religious tenet or belief would constitute a sexuality or gender identity conversion practice.”