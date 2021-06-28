Australian actor Hugh Sheridan comes out as ‘non-binary bisexual human’

Hugh Sheridan has come out as non-binary.

The Australian actor, best known for their six-season stint on Packed to the Rafters, disclosed their gender identity while promoting the front cover of their shoot for DNA Magazine, which features their fiancé Kurt Roberts.

On Instagram, Sheridan said they were “beyond honoured to share the most coveted DNA cover of 2021” with the “greatest lover/human of all time,” adding: “I am still a human (non binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love.”

The award-winning star said they don’t “accept” labels because it limits them, but opted for a label “for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation. I believe are all one, deeeeep down, and… who knows? Why choose?! Be you. Be true. Be free: to BE, to JUST BE… you, a human, same as me.”

Sheridan proposed to Roberts in March during the opening night of their Hughman stage show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival. They recalled the moment to DNA, saying: “I went out and bought a ring and flew his family to be seated in the audience on the night. He had no idea. It was a really amazing moment.”

Last year, Sheridan publicly spoke about their sexuality for the first time in an essay for Stellar Magazine. They said they felt obliged to address their sexuality for LGBTQ+ youth who are struggling to “figure themselves out”.

“After moving to Sydney to attend NIDA, I finally met a guy who I connected with emotionally, mentally and physically,” they explained. “I was over the moon – I could finally be what people always wanted me to be, so I told everyone.

“In return, I was told that if I was anything but straight I’d never find work, and that I needed to hide my new-found love. To add to the confusion, the two mentors who told me this were openly gay themselves; they were earnestly trying to protect me and did indeed have my best interests at heart. That was just the reality.

“In many ways, I wish I didn’t have to write this, but I feel a responsibility to others who may come after me. By sharing my story now, and becoming more transparent, maybe I can help to give others who are private a break. We might live and let them live as they wish. I believe labels are for clothes, not for people.”

Since 2019, Sheridan has starred in the Australian comedy drama, Five Bedrooms, as Lachlan Best. The second season will premiere later this year on Paramount+.

Sheridan will also reprise their signature role as Ben Rafter in the upcoming reboot of Packed to the Rafters, aptly titled Backed to the Rafters, which is due to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 September.