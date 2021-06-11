As a gay imam, I know that Islam is not anti-LGBTQ+

My name is Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed, and I was the first out gay imam in Europe.

My family in Algeria, where I grew up, is conservative but my parents, who are practicing Muslims, are somehow more liberal. They taught me that Islam is more of spirituality than religious dogma.

When I left Algeria for good, it was 1997. I was 17 years old. Living in Marseille, and studying for a few years in Paris, allowed me to broaden my ethical horizon in terms of relationship to culture and religion that I see now as a philosophy of life, not as a fascistic and patriarchal “law”.

In my book Le Coran et la Chair, I speak about the fact that I was a “very shy” kid, leading my family to make nasty comments and criticising my masculinity. But it was more difficult especially in what concerns my wider family. One person even tried to be physically abusive. That is why I decided to come out when I was 21 years old.

In 2012 I founded in Paris the first European inclusive mosque, to include anyone in our community without any discrimination. But today, thanks to God, there are several similar communities which popped up more or less everywhere around the world, whenever it is politically possible. Today, at the CALEM institute downtown Marseille, each year we are training more and more inclusive imams – men and women, including some who are LGBTQ+ – to include everyone in their prayers.

Concerning homosexuality per se, people point to Sodom and Gomorrah, in former Mesopotamia, actual Syria and Iraq. According to historian Herodotus, the people of those places worshipped a goddess of love and war, which was a very violent representation of their religion. They offered their sons and daughters’ virginity and sexuality to fertilize the crops: vegetables, fruits, and so on.

In those times, some patriarchal priests already used their power to control people’s identities. The real people of Sodom and Gomorrah were not homosexuals. Men, women and children were sacrificed.