Artificial intelligence could “lead to serious harm” for LGBTQ+ community

All Out, Access Now and Reclaim Your Face has launched a campaign calling for the EU to ban automated recognition of gender and sexual orientation.

As a growing number of governments and companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) systems to identify individuals, concerns are being raised around how AI may presume gender identity and sexual orientation.

AI will function of, mostly, visible traits such as appearance, behaviourisms and how “male” or “female” your name may appear.

The default categories for AI fall into specific gender binaries and LGBTQ+ organisations are concerned this could enable discrimination.

Many are worried real-time situations could be complicated by the presumptions of AI. For example, attending an airport and your appearance may not align with AI’s preconceived notion of “male” or “female”.

It is likely it may not understand gender identities outside of these two categories which would make travelling and daily experiences increasingly difficult for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.

The European Commission is planning to propose a legal framework to regulate artificial intelligence systems.

For LGBTQ+ organisations and advocates, this has been noted as an opportunity to petition for the banning of automated recognition of gender and sexual orientation in the EU.