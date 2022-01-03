Arizona senator proposes anti-trans bill banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth

Arizona medical professionals could face prison under potential legislation that bans gender-confirming procedures for transgender teens.

According to a report from the AZ Mirror, Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers proposed the Senate Bill 1045, which would make transgender health care for minors illegal.

Under the legislation, doctors would be unable to perform gender-affirming surgeries or prescribe testosterone or estrogen for trans youth under the age of 18.

If any medical staff is caught providing these health care services they will be hit with a Class 4 felony – which could lead to a three-year prison sentence.

The anti-trans bill also targets schools and their teachers and administrators.

If a minor opens up about their gender identity with a staff member, the latter would be required to report the conversation to the child’s parents or guardian.

The bill has since been condemned by activists and Arizona residents including Ryan Starzyck, a board member for the LGBTQ+ group Phoenix Pride.

“It is dangerous,” he told the AZ Mirror. “It is deadly because if (children) don’t have the foundational information, if they have nobody they can turn and oftentimes is the only one they can turn to is the professional at school before, (the legislature) is laying the foundation for students suicides.”

Rogers isn’t the only lawmaker to propose bills that target the transgender community.