Anti-LGBTQ+ groups are reportedly making money from Amazon’s charity program

Anti-LGBTQ+ groups have found another way to spread hate

UK based political activist group, openDemocracy, revealed that “dozens of US-based anti-LGBTQ+ groups are fundraising on Amazon’s online donations platform”, AmazonSmile.

The program which came to fruition in 2013, gives customers the opportunity to “donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible purchases to charitable organizations” of their choice.

This new information comes into direct opposition to the AmazonSmile Participation Agreement with prohibits charities from engaging “in support, encourage, or promote: intolerance, discrimination or discriminatory practices based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age.”

Over 40 anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups have been found on the platform with some having ties to the anti World Congress of Families network.

Although AmazonSmile has a no-hate rule in their participation agreement the company has also outlined that they “cannot guarantee the good standing and/or conduct of any charitable organization”.

Instead, the company relies on the Southern Poverty Law Center and the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control to spot these hate groups.

Anti-LGBTQ+ organisations that are part of the platform’s charities include The American Family Association, a Mississippi-based group that said homosexuality “is a poor and dangerous choice” and claimed that “homosexuality gave us Adolph Hitler […].”