Anti-gay slurs force football players off the field during Concacaf Champions League semi-final

Football players were forced to leave the pitch after being subjected to a sleuth of homophobic chants.

On Thursday (16 September), Cruz Azul and Monterrey players took the pitch to play in the Concacaf Champions League semi-final.

At the 64-minute mark, Cruz Azul fans began shouting homophobic slurs towards the field which resulted in the match coming to a halt.

The players from both teams were then forced to walk off the pitch and head to their respective locker rooms.

After 10 minutes, the match resumed and saw Monterrey winning the game with a 5-1 score.

This wasn’t the first time that homophobic behaviour was displayed during the tense match.

Earlier in the game, referee’s scolded fans after they were heard shouting the “goalkeeper chant” – which included the anti-gay slur “p**o.”

Shortly after the incident, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association (Concacaf) released a statement condemning the fans’ anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour.

“Concacaf is extremely disappointed by the offensive and discriminatory language chanted by a large number of attending Cruz Azul fans during the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinal last night,” they said.

“We commend the referees for correctly activating the anti-discrimination protocol and the stadium security for ejecting hundreds of Cruz Azul fans when the match was paused.