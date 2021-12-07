Anthony Bowens shares defiant gay kiss in front of homophobic protesters

Anthony Bowens shared a defiant kiss in front of a crowd of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters holding homophobic signs.

In an Instagram post on 5 December, the All Elite Wrestling star shared an image of him sharing a kiss with his boyfriend Michael Pavano.

Although the time and location of the kiss is not clear, a group of protesters can be seen behind the couple, with one holding a sign reading: “HOMOS GO TO HELL: Repent. Obey Jesus.”

Another sign demanded a ban on “homo marriage” and pledged support to ex-President of the United States Donald Trump, who last year became the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Bowens simply captioned the image: “Stand up against hate.”

His boyfriend commented on the post with a heartfelt message: “I love you forever & always.”

Since coming out as bisexual in 2017 before sharing that he is gay two years later, Bowens has frequently used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

Two years ago, he told Sports Illustrated: “I’m representing the LGBT+ community and athletes that are LGBT+, but even more than that, too. I’m representing the small-town kid who was told he’d never make it, and I’m here for the shy kid that is ready to burst out of his shell and be that social butterfly.”