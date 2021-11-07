Anonymous Spanish footballer comes out as bisexual in heartfelt letter

An anonymous Spanish professional footballer has opened up about his sexuality and long-term boyfriend in a heartfelt letter.

On Thursday (4 November), the Royal Spanish Football player came out as bisexual in a published statement to the Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

In the letter, the athlete praised Australian pro player Josh Cavallo who made history as the first openly gay male top-flight professional in the sport.

“First of all, I would like to show my utmost gratitude to Joshua Cavallo for sharing his feelings with all of us,” the letter began.

“And now say, like him, yes, that you can play soccer being gay, bisexual, as I consider myself, or anything else.

“Today I make the decision to continue with the message that this player launched a few days ago. “

The player went on to reveal that over the years it was “difficult” to hide his identity from his family and friends.

“For too long, I took the path of being me, being me with my family, being me with my friends, being me with my soccer teammates,” he said.

Even though he’s publically opened up about his sexuality, the mysterious player want’s his name to remain anonymous “for now.”