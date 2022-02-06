Anglican bishops in Ghana denounce the country’s “severe” anti-LGBTQ+ law

Ghana’s House of Bishops has condemned the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill in a new statement.

In 2021, conservative political officials introduced the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to the Ghanian parliament.

Since its introduction, LGBTQ+ activists and UN human rights experts have slammed the bill for harmful discrimination.

According to a report from The Church Times, the religious leaders have also come out condemning the “severe” bill.

“We agreed that, though human dignity is always dominant, LGBTQI+ activities are frowned upon by the Ghanaian ethnicity and therefore, traditions, values, cultural and social frameworks must not also only be regarded but, respected and appreciated,” they said.

“Nevertheless, Ghanaian citizens must not use the bill as an avenue to assault persons with homosexual orientation but show love to them as the Church of Jesus Christ is called to demonstrate the love of God by protecting all vulnerable people and groups. Acts of harassment, intimidation, and hostilities against LGBTQ+ people should be condemned.

“We further agree that, the criminalisation of sections of the bill are severe and must be reviewed. Rather we propose a transformational agenda.”

Under the proposed legislation, it states that “any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social.”

If the controversial law passes, LGBTQ+ people or individuals who “hold out” for the queer community can face five to 10-year prison sentences.

Medical care for trans people will also be at risk due to the law criminalising anyone giving care to individuals undergoing gender-affirming treatment.

The religious group’s comments come after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Wembly denounced the bill in October.

“I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBT+ bill due to be debated by the Ghanian parliament,” he said in a statement.

“We are a global family of churches but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”

That same month, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo called on parliament to act with “tolerance” while deliberating the bill.

“What I would hope for is that the debate itself be civil, that we will recognise the need for us to be tolerant of each other even when there are opposing views,” he Peace FM.

“I think it will be a credit to Ghanian democracy if this matter is handled in the correct manner.”

The horrifying bill is currently with the parliament as part of a 10-week period of public hearings.