Angela Rayner defends calling Boris Johnson’s “homophobic” government “scum”

Angela Rayner has defended comments she reportedly made about the current Conservative government at the Labour Party conference.

During the annual event, held in Brighton from 25-29 September, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party spoke to a group of activists.

According to the Daily Mirror, she said: “I’m sick of shouting from the sidelines, and I bet you lot are too.

“We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile… banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian… piece of scum…and I held back a little…that I have ever seen in my life.”

Rayner’s comments were met with a mixed response, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn telling LBC “she is absolutely right to attack this government for the way it is treating people in our society.”

“I don’t think she has anything to apologise for,” the Islington North MP continued. “She speaks from the heart.”

Conservative Party co-chair Oliver Dowden believes Rayner’s “message” is “loud and clear”.

He said: “Voters have heard the message loud and clear from Labour conference: if they support Conservative values or this government they are ‘scum’.

“Instead of looking down our noses at voters and throwing around playground insults, we are focused on bringing people together and delivering for them.”