Andy Murray backs campaign to rename tennis court named after homophobic player

Margaret Court was once named as a ‘Homophobe of the Year’ by the GLORIAs.

Tennis legend Andy Murray has given his backing to a campaign aiming to rename the Margaret Court Arena in Australia over Court’s anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Speaking about the campaign launched by Women’s Tennis Association’s founder Billie Jean King, Murray told PrideLife: “I don’t think her [Court’s] values are what tennis stands for. She has obviously offended and upset a lot of people over the years.

“I think the players certainly have spoken up, which is a positive thing.

“As far as renaming the venue. I think that yes, it’s something the sport should consider. I don’t know who makes the final decision on that but I don’t think her values are what tennis stands for.”

He added that Court’s views on LGBTQ+ rights “detract” from the ability to just solely focus on playing tennis when playing in the arena.

Earlier this year, during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Court’s quadruple Grand Slam victory, tennis legends Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe unfurled a banner calling for the arena to be renamed after Evonne Goolagong, an indigenous three-time Australian Open winner.