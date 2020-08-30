Anchorage becomes first Alaskan city to ban ‘conversion therapy’

More and more cities in the United States continue to ban the harmful and discredited practice.

Anchorage has become the first Alaskan city to pass a ban on ‘conversion therapy’. The ordinance, which was passed on Wednesday (26 August) by 9-2, bans medically licenced professionals from performing the harmful practice on people under 18.

The practice – which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association – refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer.

The new ordinance will punish those who break it with a $500 fine for every day that they performed it on someone.

However, it has not banned clergy who are acting in a religious sense, instead of a mental health sense.

The passing of the ordinance was praised by Sam Brinton, the Vice-President of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project. In a statement, Sam said: “The Trevor Project applauds the Anchorage Assembly for taking this historic action to end conversion therapy in Alaska’s largest city.

“According to data from The Trevor Project’s new national survey, LGBTQ youth who underwent conversion therapy reported more than twice the rate of attempting suicide in the past year compared to those who did not.”

Speaking to the Anchorage Daily News, Felix Rivera, the Assembly Chair, shared hopes that the ban would extend nationwide, adding: “And then one day, we are going to look back and we’re going to wonder why this was ever a debate, and why this practice was ever allowed.”