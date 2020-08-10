Singh despairs of the fact that even the west has failed to unanimously put this right. “Conversion therapy is criminal! There are many of us trying to criminalise something which is already criminal!” he says.

The onus behind gay conversion is that one can be “cured” of their homosexuality. And, as Stonewall puts it, “no one should be told their identity is something that can be cured”.

Some are literally sent off somewhere to have this “therapy” – something that Singh equates to being tortured, having spent time with those in India on the receiving end of such treatment. Then there’s the problem that many LGBTQ+ people are provided with inferior social and health care as a result of this attitude.

Just this week it was revealed that a workforce plan drafted by the NHS appeared to characterise LGBTQ+ employees as being disabled or suffering from a long-term condition – with NHS England subsequently issuing a grovelling apology.

“It has been only thirty years since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declassified homosexuality as a disease and – get ready for this – it’s only one year since the WHO declassified being transgender as a disorder,” says Singh. “The world is looking to the WHO to fight coronavirus, but who is fighting for equality? There urgently needs to be more global power behind this movement.”

This turns the attention to the glaringly uncomfortable fact that the UK is not on that list of countries to ban gay conversion. There’s a campaign in place, with a petition online containing over 200k signatures. “I’m one of them, of course,” Singh says, blaming the current global pandemic for interfering with yet another urgent issue.

Having hit over 100k signatures, Parliament are obliged to consider the petition; but, like so many other things, it’s in a long line, being forced to take a number and wait it’s turn amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The UK government’s position is that progress has been delayed due to the coronavirus. How is that just?” Singh despairs. “The coronavirus has been so tragic and an enemy to so many people – certainly LGBTQ+ people. We really have to ramp things up!”

Singh is the owner of Amar Singh Gallery in London, which specialises in exhibitions by minority groups – namely women and the LGBTQ+ community.

He’s on the edge of his seat, waiting to launch a new exhibit to celebrate the abolishment of S377, but is “at the mercy of the UK government”, who were to open galleries again in recent weeks before doing a U-turn, fearing a raise in the R rate.

“I want it to be a tribute to people who lost their lives fighting for this. The ones killed for being gay. I want to look at the positive side of things – that the law was changed – but also to remind people why it had to change and what still needs to be done.”