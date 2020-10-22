Almost every LGBTQ+ student in America has heard anti-LGBTQ+ abuse

The study found that 98.9% of students had heard anti-LGBTQ+ abuse, with a further 59% feeling unsafe in school.

A shocking new study from GSLEN has found that last year almost every LGBTQ+ student in America had heard some form of anti-LGBTQ+ abuse. The study spoke to 16,173 LGBTQ+ students between the ages of 13 and 21.

Out of these, 40% identified as gay or lesbian, 33% identified as bisexual, 28% identified as transgender, 22% identified as pansexual, 4% identified as queer, and 2% identified as asexual.

The 2019 National School Climate Survey found that 98.9% of LGBTQ+ students in American schools had heard the word ‘gay’ used as an insult.

It also found that 96.9% of students had heard the phrase ‘no homo’, with 95% having heard other forms of anti-gay slurs, including ones like ‘that’s so gay’.

Some of this abuse came from staff members, with over half of respondents (52%) saying they’d heard staff using anti-LGBTQ+ slurs.

Other worrying statistics from the study found that 59% of students felt unsafe in school because of their sexual orientation. Meanwhile, 37% felt unsafe because of their gender identity, and 44% felt unsafe because of their gender expression.

Due to these feelings, 45% of students reported that they avoided gender-segregated bathrooms and another 44% said that they avoided using locker rooms.

Nearly a fifth of students (17%) admitted that they had changed schools because they felt so unsafe, and a third admitted that they had missed a day of school within the past month because of feeling unsafe.

However, the most worrying statistic found that 69% had been verbally harassed because of their sexual orientation, and a further 57% because of their gender expression. Meanwhile 26% had been physically harassed, either from a push or a shove, because of their sexual orientation, with a further 11% having been physically assaulted.