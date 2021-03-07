Alabama Senate votes to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth

A massive step backwards for trans rights!

Alabama senate has passed a law that bans transgender youth from undergoing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

The new legislation, also known as SB10, was approved by a 23-4 vote and is known as the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.

Under this new law, medical professionals that perform any gender-affirming medical treatments to transgender people under the age of 19 will face up to 10 years in prison or a 15,000 fine.

On top of restricting medical practitioners from helping trans teens, the bill also requires teachers of trans students to inform parents that “a minor’s perception that his or her gender is inconsistent with his or her sex.”

The SB10 bill now heads to the states House of Representatives for approval

Many parents, medical professionals and members fo the trans community have expressed their fears over the passing of this anti-trans bill.

Sam Brinton, VP of Advocacy and Government Affairs at the LGBTQ+ organization The Trevor Project, shared his disappointment in a statement.

“This legislation will endanger young trans lives in Alabama. It contradicts the consensus of major medical associations and the overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how affirming transgender and nonbinary youth in their identities reduce suicide risk and improves health.

“There’s absolutely no ‘compassion’ in threatening doctors with imprisonment for providing trans youth with the best-practice care they need to survive and thrive. And there’s no ‘fairness’ in sidelining a group of young people who already face significantly increased risk for rejection, bullying and suicide,” Brinton said.