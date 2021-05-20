The discriminatory Senate Bill 10 died in the House before achieving enough backing from fellow legislators.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act is an outright discriminatory bill that was proposed by Republican senator Shay Shelnutt.

SB 10 was scheduled to be voted upon on May 17 but did not come up for a vote before the legislature session ended in the chamber. This means the bill will not be able to be considered or enacted this year.

The bill, which died at that Alabama State House, bans the act of “prescribing, dispensing, administering” puberty-blocking medication to stop or delay normal puberty.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act emphasises repercussions for those that do not adhere to the regulations.

Criminal penalties were established for healthcare professionals that did not adhere to the proposed legislation, violation of the act would result in a Class C felony.

Meaning healthcare professionals could face a 10-year prison sentence or a $15,000 fine for helping trans youth.

SB 10 aka the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act actively prevented trans youth from accessing gender-affirming healthcare.

It prohibited the performance of a medical procedure or the prescription or issuance of medication, upon or to a minor child, that is intended to alter the appearance of the minor child’s gender or delay puberty, with certain exceptions.

In the bill, teachers, nurses, counsellors and administrative official at public or private schools were encouraged to share information with a minor’s parents if they believed they were trans.

Kaitlin Welborn, an attorney for the ACLU of Alabama, described the death of the vicious bill as a “victory” while speaking to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“While the Alabama Legislature avoided passing this poorly designed bill, and we should all celebrate this victory for transgender people, for human rights, and for the state of Alabama, we know that this is not the last attack we will see on the transgender community,” Welborn said.