Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour reveal year-long relationship

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have taken to social media to reveal that they have been in a relationship for a year.

Both shared separate posts on their Instagram accounts, marking the first time they have spoken about being together publicly.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson said alongside an image of her kissing Balfour on the cheek.

The latter’s post shared a similar sentiment and appeared to reveal that 24 October is the couple’s one-year anniversary.

“365 days of the best surprise of my life,” Balfour wrote under a picture of the two kissing.

In celebration of Pride Month this June, the Bomb Girls actress shared that she identifies as queer.

“On this last day of Pride Month, I’m stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right…to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness,” Balfour said on her Instagram.

She added: “How flooded I feel with gratitude for how easy it’s been for me to share this with my community (I’m deeply aware that so many people fought to make it that way, and of how many people still don’t get to have this experience); and that even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that’s burst life right open. Hope it’s been a happy month! I’m gonna keep celebrating.”

In 2018, Jacobson opened up about her sexuality after rising to fame as one of the stars and creators of Broad City.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said: “I kind of go both ways; I date men and women. They have to be funny, doing something they love.”

Jacobson also admitted: “I don’t know—I’ve never really been interviewed about this before.”