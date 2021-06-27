A young gay man killed in Cancún after opening up about his HIV status

A young gay man in Cancún was killed earlier this month over his HIV-positive status.

According to a report from Plus, the victim was burned and tortured in Quintana Roo after he opened up about his status at a party.

The incident is currently being treated as a homicide with the leading suspect having already been identified. He is believed to have been the neighbour and tenant of the victim.

Edwin Reyes, a lawyer and member of the LGBTQ+ rights group Resilientxs, spoke about the tragedy with Presentes.

“This cruel case should not have happened. And it only tells us that the state has failed to legislate and create the necessary public policies to prevent, address and punish violence due to prejudice that exists in the state,” he said.

“That is why we raise our voices because Quintana Roo is not paradise, it is non-gay friendly. Things are happening here and not everything is luxury hotels, beautiful beaches and parties. They are killing us.”