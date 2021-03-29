A year in lockdown: How the LGBTQ+ community has coped with life indoors

Max Wilson, 30, who identifies as nonbinary, has had a year of financial losses, breakups and mental health struggles. Now, they are adjusting to lockdown and spending time by themselves. Finding themselves with more time on their hands, they have been able to repair their relationship with themselves. “I genuinely used to despise being alone, and now I need it a lot of the time. I need so much time to recharge myself, and the amount that I have grown to enjoy my own company,” they tell GAY TIMES.

As social restrictions start to loosen, Max is looking ahead to being able to get through the remainder of restrictive time indoors. “I’m sure I’ll find a magical energy source and continue through lockdown by becoming my authentic gorgeous self and cure all my mental illness concerns,” they say. More than anything, they’re longing for “sweaty dance floors, chippy after a club, meeting someone and falling for them and then meeting someone else and falling for them too”. But, most importantly, they hope the LGBTQ+ community can come together in a time of need and solidarity: “I hope we will come away from this stronger and strengthened [and] we can see that who we are can never be taken away.”

Kairo Urovi, 21, are trans masculine and have found lockdown particularly difficult as they had to move back home. “Although my family know that I am queer, at the time they did not know about my transness,” they say. “I felt incredibly suffocated because I could not live in my truest form.” By November last year, Kairo began socially transitioning and moved out from his family home. “To me, it felt like a matter of survival, it was almost as if I had no other choice because I could not keep living in a space that did not allow me to grow into the person I wanted to be,” they explained.

We ask Kairo if they were able to take away anything constructive from their time during lockdown. “Over the pandemic, I have learnt patience and forgiveness. I realised that I am going to live with myself for the rest of my life and at some point, I am going to have to forgive myself for a lot of things,” they reflect. “I have learnt to let go of the outcome and focus on the process, especially when it comes to my transition.

“This year has been a lot about surviving and, for the coming years, I wish my trans and queer siblings nothing but joy and fulfilment. Queer joy is powerful and will change the world.”