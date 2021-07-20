A transgender golf coach faces abuse while giving lessons at The Open

Transgender golf coach, Alison Perkins, was forced to leave a golf competition on Saturday (17 July) due to transphobic abuse.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Perkins was giving fans in the spectator zone lessons during The Open competition. At the end of her lesson attendees started to throw insults at the golf professional.

Shortly after the incident, Perkins opened up about the hurtful interaction in an interview with the Telegraph.

“Yes, it has hurt and caused so much distress,” she said. “It only takes a few in thousands to do harm and it can take me a while to recover from this sort of thing.”

“However, I like to draw on the good and not the bad. I will fight and be back at some point. I am about portraying the positive in my life.”

Perkins went on to say that she has “many battles” in her life and referred to the incident as “not worth it.”

“These people just don’t understand, know the facts or realise how much they can affect someone’s life, she explained. “I did think about quitting golf yesterday but hey, it’s what I love, so don’t let them win.”

Since that day, support for the coach has been widespread amongst the golf organizations.

A spokesperson for the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) released a statement to Sky Sports in support of Perkins.

“Alison is a valued member of the PGA’s Swingzone team and we are deeply disturbed to have learned of the incident earlier this week,” they said.

“We will be reaching out to Alison to offer our support and make it clear she is most welcome at The Open in the future. We strongly believe that golf should be open to all and deplore any kind of discriminatory behaviour.”