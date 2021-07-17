A new study shows one in four LGBTQ+ youth identify as non-binary

New research has revealed that more young people are identifying as non-binary and LGBTQ+.
According to a new study from the Trevor Project, 26% of LGBTQ+ youth identify as non-binary. The study also found that 20% are questioning or not sure in regards to their gender identity.
The study gathered data from 35,000 LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 to 24.
Among the non-binary youth in the study, “28% were as bisexual, 27% were pansexual, 22% queer, 14% lesbian, 6% gay and 2% question their sexuality.”
The study also found that most non-binary youths tended to use pronouns that fall outside of the gender binary. Pronouns like they/them and neopronouns such as xe/xem were commonly used.
The report goes on to reveal that many non-binary people use they/them pronouns alongside “binary gender” pronouns. The study found that 20% use she/her alongside they/them and 16% use he/him.
In regards to mental health, the study reported that non-binary youth who say that “no one” respects their pronouns are 2.5x more likely to attempt suicide vs nonbinary people who say “all or most people” respect their pronouns.
The study also gathered that over 50% of non-binary youth are not trans.
Jonah DeChants, a research scientist for the Trevor Project, elaborated on the differences between non-binary and transgender in a statement to the Insider.
“Young people are using a variety of language to describe the nuances of their gender identity outside of the binary construction of gender, they wrote.
“These data emphasize that, while there is certainly an overlap, youth understand ‘transgender’ and ‘non-binary’ as distinct identity terms – you cannot assume one’s identity simply based on the pronouns they use.”
DeChants also talked about the importance of non-binary recognition within the government and it’s laws.
“These findings emphasize the need for policies that affirm non-binary youth in their identities,” DeChants said.
“Such as respecting their pronouns and allowing them to change their name and gender marker on legal documents like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.”
Read the full report here.