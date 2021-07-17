A new study shows one in four LGBTQ+ youth identify as non-binary

New research has revealed that more young people are identifying as non-binary and LGBTQ+.

According to a new study from the Trevor Project, 26% of LGBTQ+ youth identify as non-binary. The study also found that 20% are questioning or not sure in regards to their gender identity.

The study gathered data from 35,000 LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 to 24.

Among the non-binary youth in the study, “28% were as bisexual, 27% were pansexual, 22% queer, 14% lesbian, 6% gay and 2% question their sexuality.”

The study also found that most non-binary youths tended to use pronouns that fall outside of the gender binary. Pronouns like they/them and neopronouns such as xe/xem were commonly used.

The report goes on to reveal that many non-binary people use they/them pronouns alongside “binary gender” pronouns. The study found that 20% use she/her alongside they/them and 16% use he/him.

In regards to mental health, the study reported that non-binary youth who say that “no one” respects their pronouns are 2.5x more likely to attempt suicide vs nonbinary people who say “all or most people” respect their pronouns.