A gay couple suffers horrific homophobic attack after leaving a Basildon nightclub

A gay couple suffered a violent homophobic attack just feet away from their flat in Basildon, Essex.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

During the early ours of Sunday (10 October), Dan Wilson and his boyfriend Rob Morris were leaving the Colors nightclub when they were targeted by five men outside the venue.

The unknown assailants spewed homophobic language at the couple and then proceeded to kick, punch and stomp on them a couple of feet away from their flat.

In an interview with Echo News, Dan said he “thought they were going to die” when recounting the traumatising experience.

“It was terrifying, we didn’t know if they had any weapons,” he said.

Dan went on to say that the men may have targeted them due to Rob being in drag.

“Rob had been dress in drag at the time. We knew straight away they were coming straight for us,” he explained.

“We’re covered in cuts and bruises, and I’ve got cracked ribs. Rob came off worse, we had a heads stamped on by them.

It was horrible. We’re so grateful for the couple who stepped in to help. They prevented it getting any worse.

“This kind of thing just shouldn’t be happening. Basildon is meant to be promoting the LGBT community.”