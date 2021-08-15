A gay couple in Taiwan wed after massive legal win for marriage equality

A gay Taiwanese-Macanese couple were given the right to marry after winning their landmark case this past May.

According to a report from Agence France Presse, Ting Tse-yen and Guzifer Leong were able to legally get married in Taiwan after suffering pushback from the government.

Although same-sex marriage is legal in the country, a loophole was discovered that prevented a Taiwanese person from marrying a partner that’s from a country where gay marriage is illegal.

Ting is from Taiwan where Leong is from Macau, which currently doesn’t recognize same-sex partnerships.

In an effort to fight for their right to marry the two newlyweds challenged the Taiwanese legislation and won the case back in May.

“We’ve waited for two years and we finally can get married,” Ting to Barron’s.

Although this landmark win has worked in favour of Ting and Leong, the LGBTQ+ community as a whole will not be able to take part in this celebration.

Other couples with similar situations will also have to pursue legal action against the legislation in a court of law.

“This is an initial success. other international couples still can’t get marry and we call for full recognition, Ting said.