500 athletes take a stand against transphobic legislations in letter to NCAA

“You have been silent in the face of hateful legislation in states that are slated to host championships, even though those states are close to passing anti-transgender legislation.”

Over 500 students across 85 schools are taking a stand against the numerous anti-trans bills in an inspiring letter to the NCAA.

Washington University students Aliya Schenck and Alana Bojar have spearheaded the LGBTQ+ sporting movement.

“We, the undersigned NCAA student-athletes, are extremely frustrated and disappointed by the lack of action taken by the NCAA to recognize the dangers of hosting events in states that create a hostile environment for student-athletes,” the letter states.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association or the NCAA is a nonprofit organization the “regulates” student-athletes.

“You have been silent in the face of hateful legislation in states that are slated to host championships, even though those states are close to passing anti-transgender legislation,” the letter continued.

In an interview with the New York Times, Schenck discussed the importance of the letter and the damaging effects of the numerous anti-trans bills.

“Queer athletes and trans athletes already have to deal with so much,” she explained. “And then to be put in a situation where they’re tying to enjoy maybe the one thing that they can really just express themselves through – their sport – and just go to practice and forget about everything else they’re dealing with, and suddenly that is also taken away from them.”