50 countries call for an end to Poland’s anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination

50 countries from around the world have signed an open letter calling for an end to the anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in Poland.

In recent years, the Polish government have targeted sexual minorities and supported organisations that spread homophobia.

The country’s ruling Law and Justice Party have inspired several towns in Poland to declare themselves an “LGBT-free zone” free from “LGBT ideology,” putting vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens at risk of discrimination, prejudice and violence.

The letter, which was co-ordinated by Belgium’s embassy in Warsaw, said the Polish government is obliged to “protect all citizens from violence and discrimination and to ensure they enjoy equal opportunities.”

“To this end, and in particular to shield communities in need of protection from verbal and physical abuse and hate speech, we need to jointly work on an environment of non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance,” it reads.

“This includes in particular sectors such as education, health, social affairs, citizenship, public service and public documents.

“We pay tribute to the hard work of LGBTI and other communities in Poland and around the world, as well as the work of all those who seek to ensure human rights for LGBTI and other persons belonging to communities facing similar challenges, and to end discrimination in particular on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The letter ends by stating that “human rights are universal and everyone, including LGBTI persons, are entitled to their full enjoyment,” and that this is “something that everyone should support.”