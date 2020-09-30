200 members of the UK and Irish publishing community sign a letter in support of trans and non-binary rights

Author Malorie Blackman, broadcaster Clara Amfo and writer Jeanette Winterson have joined more than 200 members of the publishing industry in the UK and Ireland to sign a letter in solidarity with trans and non-binary community.

The long list of authors, marketing teams, publicists, broadcasters and illustrators have publicly show their support for trans and non-binary people during a time when their rights and identities have been needlessly questioned by high-profile figures.

Although this “message of love” for the trans and non-binary community doesn’t name J.K. Rowling, it comes days after other big names in the literary world came out in support of the Harry Potter author following the backlash she has received surrounding her latest novel and her highly visible and dangerous transphobia on social media.

“This is a message of love and solidarity for the trans and non-binary community,” the letter reads.

“Culture is, and should always be, at the forefront of societal change, and as writers, editors, agents, journalists, and publishing professionals, we recognise the vital role our industry has in advancing and supporting the wellbeing and rights of trans and non-binary people. We stand with you, we hear you, we see you, we accept you, we love you. The world is better for having you in it.

“Non-binary lives are valid, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights.”

GAY TIMES Contributing Editor Jamie Windust, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Divina DiCampo and author Juno Dawson have also signed the letter.

You can see the letter and all of the signatures here.