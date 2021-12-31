What a year. 2021 continued to be challenging for many reasons, namely the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and the disproportionate effect it has had on LGBTQ+ people. We’ve witnessed a rise in anti-trans rhetoric in our mainstream media, which has undoubtedly led to a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment more broadly. We’ve all been confronted by these terrible things this year in one way or another.

But we have also seen progression in 2021. While fighting against the wrongs is necessary, we need to take time to reflect on the wins too. This year we saw LGBTQ+ people across the globe claim greater equal rights. We’ve seen LGBTQ+ people confirmed in incredibly powerful positions. We’ve seen historic firsts on the world stage in entertainment and sports. And we’ve seen the community come together in ways that embody the true spirit of Pride and the LGBTQ+ movement.

Here we’ve listed 15 of the best LGBTQ+ moments of 2021 so we can look back at some of the more positive news from the past 12 months. This is by no means definitive and there have been many more joyful moments worthy of celebration. But we want this list to give you hope as we head into 2022; as a community we can, and will continue to achieve great things.