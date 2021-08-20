136 organisations sign open letter calling for protection of LGBTQ+ people in Afghanistan

Over 130 LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have called for the protection of women, children, and other “vulnerable persons” in Afghanistan.
In a joint statement alongside other organisations, ILGA Asia has pledged for support and action to be taken for LGBTQ+ people trapped in Afghanistan.
On August 15, Taliban fighters took control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul. Since then, they have seized political control of the whole country, as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
The Taliban’s swift adoption of power has resulted in the sudden collapse of Afghanistan’s Islamic Republic government. As a result, many political and advocacy groups have been concerned about the safety and welfare of minorities in the country, including LGBTQ+ people, women, and religious minorities.
In their joint open letter, ILGA Asia has stressed they are concerned “over human rights and the safety of marginalised groups in the country.”
ILGA Asia is the Asian Region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA Asia), representing more than 170 LGBTI organizations in East, South, Southeast, and West Asia, with the administrative office in Bangkok, Thailand.
The letter stated: “We also fear that LGBTIQ people will be further criminalised and persecuted, as authorities in the Taliban have made recent statements that death sentences will be reinstated for gay men.
“The Afghan LGBTIQ people have already been living in fear of violence and killings for a number of years, and we dread that this situation will escalate further.”
In an ILGA World’s latest State-Sponsored Homophobia (2020) report, Afghanistan was listed as a country that offers no legal certainty that the death penalty is the established punishment for consensual same-sex sexual acts.
Afghanistan also criminalises “same-sex conduct” under Section 646 of Afghanistan’s 2017 Penal Code which has been enforced in recent years.
You can read a list of all the LGBTQ+ advocacy groups that signed the open letter below:
