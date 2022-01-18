12 years after my HIV diagnosis, I am more confident than ever in my long term health

On 18 January 2010 I was diagnosed with HIV – 12 years ago. There have been tremendous changes in both our society and the prevention, treatment and care surrounding HIV since then.

Gordon Brown was still the Prime Minister of the UK in January 2010 – it wasn’t until May 2010 that the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition came to power. That all seems like a distant memory – three elections, two referendums (Scottish Independence and Brexit) and the coronavirus pandemic have made for a turbulent time.

It’s not just that I’m getting older – the world really is changing at a more rapid pace. We are in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic and, while I am getting on with everything, I certainly haven’t learned to live with coronavirus yet. Inflation is higher than it has been for decades, there is a looming cost of living crisis and it’s difficult to travel overseas.

Technological advances are taking place at such a rapid pace that, even as a 36-year-old, I often feel out of my depth. It’s clear that climate change will have a dramatic impact on the way we live our lives over the next two decades – many things my own and previous generations have taken for granted will be challenged.

However, a consistent factor in my life is the quality of my HIV care. Since my diagnosis I have had four HIV consultants. The first few years following my HIV diagnosis were particularly difficult. I was actually diagnosed with both HIV and hepatitis C. Whereas there are now rapid antiviral treatments for hepatitis C, which are close to 100 per cent effective, hepatitis C was much more challenging in 2010.

There was tremendous stigma around HIV and hepatitis C co-infection. It was not until late 2016 that I became eligible for the new antiviral hepatitis C treatment, which the NHS initially rationed. Hepatitis C is now close to being eliminated amongst gay and bi men in the UK and patients are offered treatment shortly after diagnosis. The situation is a million miles away from the struggle for treatment that many people co-infected with HIV and hepatitis C once faced.