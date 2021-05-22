12-year-old boy dies by suicide after incessant anti-LGBTQ+ bullying

It has been reported that 12-year-old Ryan Hadley took his own life after nonstop bullying from classmates.

During an inquest at Exeter’s County Hall, it was revealed that months before the incident Riley had been questioning his sexuality.

His mother Allison Holmes described Riley as a “gentle, caring boy” who had a hard time fitting into large groups. Holmes went on to say that the bullying started when he entered Year 7.

According to a report from Devon Live, Holmes stated that Riley had been harassed in the local park, pushed in the school corridors and kicked into a road.

“He was afraid to go to school and the local park in fear of being bullied,” Holmes explained.

Riley didn’t return to school after the summer holidays in 2019 and began homeschooling instead.

Holmes explained that she was unaware of any other problems stating” “I think we had a good relationship and he would tell me if something was worrying him.”

On the day of his death, Riley went to a GP appointment in which he expressed anxiety about returning to school.

Holmes went on to explain that they discussed the possibility of going back to school or getting a tutor to continue homeschooling.

“He had a cry. We talked and he seemed a bit better,” she said.

Later on that day he texted his friend a message stating: “I have to come back to school.”

When Holmes returned from work later that day she found Riley unresponsive in his room and called the authorities.