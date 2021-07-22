100 Louisiana clergy issues open letter opposing “cynical” anti-trans legislation

A signed letter has accrued over 100 signatures to condemn Louisiana’s Senate Bill 156 which targets trans athletes.

A clergy, representing dozens of faith traditions across Louisiana, has released an open letter urging legislators to uphold Governor John Bel Edward’ veto of Senate Bill 156.

The opening of the letter appealed to members of the Louisiana Legislature and called for those in power to “protect the vulnerable”.

“Our sacred texts teach us how we should behave toward one another ‐‐ that we must love one another as we love ourselves, that we must protect the vulnerable in our society, that we must recognize God’s image in everyone,” the letter began.

The letter continued to criticise Bill 156: “Senate Bill 156, the so‐called “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” is our legislature’s version of an Amalekite attack. The bill is full of cowardice and meanness and does nothing to make our shared society better,” it read.

“It is cynical and frivolous, seeking to extract political advantage by playing upon people’s prejudices and fears. Worse than its lack of utility in addressing any actual problem in Louisiana, the bill is cruel.”

Adding: “Senate Bill 156 targets those least able to defend themselves ‐‐ trans children, who are among the most vulnerable young people in our society, the most likely to be depressed, commit suicide and be victimized by peers. These children of God deserve our support and love and affirmation as they grow into adults, not our ridicule and scorn.”

Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Montana, and West Virginia are seven states that have enacted anti-transgender legislation.

25 anti-LGBTQ bills have been enacted into law and more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been under consideration in state legislatures across the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign.