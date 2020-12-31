10 empowering LGBTQ+ moments that happened in 2020

What a year eh? Little did we realise 12 months ago just how soon our world would be turned upside down by a global pandemic. It’s been tough, and the toll has been particularly felt by LGBTQ+ people for many different reasons.

But while we have all faced our challenges this year, there have also been uplifting moments worthy of celebration. Whether it was coming together as a community to support those most marginalised, increased visibility, and social and legal progression for LGBTQ+ people across the globe, amongst the chaos we’ve witnessed sparks of queer joy and resilience.

So to mark these moments, we’ve rounded up 10 of the more uplifting and encouraging stories from 2020 that gives us hope for brighter days ahead.