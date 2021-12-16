What the world needs to know about queer parenting

MALTESERS®, in partnership with Comic Relief, launched a campaign to make the “heavy stuff a little lighter” by encouraging a more open dialogue around mums’ mental health and the importance of support networks. As part of the campaign, GAY TIMES has partnered with Maltesers® to allow the queer parent community to have a voice and talk about their experiences, conducting a survey among queer parents to understand more about their specific needs and the significance of support networks, especially for new parents. The people we love need more than a double tap and a heart emoji of their baby pictures on social media – it’s time for people to go a step further and recognize that #LoveBeatsLikes.

We’ve all seen pictures of smiling parents with their children on social media. These images paint a portrait of the perfect family: the parents appear happy and besotted with their little ones. Even videos or pictures of crying babies and temper tantrums seem to come from a place of love, the tears shared with a loving sense of mockery, an affected eyeroll and a laugh. From what we see online, being a parent looks pretty great all of the time.

Of course, if there’s anything that social media has taught us it’s that not everything you see is always the truth. According to a new survey from Maltesers®, a third of first-time mums admitted to only sharing positive posts on social media about parenthood. Likewise, almost two-thirds (64%) believe the content that other mums choose to post online doesn’t reflect the reality of how they are feeling or coping. While parenting can be fulfilling, what’s often obscured by carefully curated social media posts is how blooming hard it can be.

Along with the responsibility, parents can often feel lonely and overwhelmed. The survey commissioned by Maltesers® revealed that new mums and those who give birth find the first year of their baby’s life harder and more tiring than expected, with people reportedly feeling disconnected from friends and like they’ve lost their identity.

The implications of this can’t be understated. Research into the issue of maternal mental health by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance suggests that more than 1 in 10 women experience a perinatal mental health problem during pregnancy or within the early postnatal years, with 70% of those hiding or downplaying their illness.

For LGBTQ+ parents, there are additional issues that people face alongside the struggles also experienced by cishet parents, with a survey conducted by GAY TIMES finding that 81% of LGBTQ+ parents feel that they have specific needs and challenges.