Thank you to the internet for teaching me that it’s okay to be gay

Intimate wellness brand Durex recently released the findings of its #MySexMyWay survey, a first-of-its-kind piece of research conducted earlier this year. The research sought to directly understand the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, revealing both the positive aspects of queer sex, but also the challenges we still face. GAY TIMES has teamed up with Durex to spotlight three young queer writers speaking of their own sexual experiences and how the findings of the #MySexMyWay survey reflect their own journeys, as a way to support others. You can find out more about the survey & results here.

When I was 9 years old, I watched Coronation Street religiously. I begged my parents to extend my bedtime so I could nestle between them on the couch for the nightly episode. I had no great interest in Manchester’s post-industrialisation working class community, but the show featured a lesbian couple, Sophie and Sian, and their storyline spoke to something within me that I didn’t yet know how to articulate. It was the first time I saw a queer relationship and I was fascinated. Prior to that point, the world as I knew it was divided into two – mummies and daddies – there was no alternative, and everyone fitted neatly into a camp.

A few years down the line, I felt the churn of butterflies in my stomach when my best friend braided my hair. I sat close to her as we watched films in her bedroom, thinking about how much I wanted to hold her hand. I remembered Sophie and Sian and my heart sank as I realised what this meant for me. Hours later, I trembled in front of my laptop as my fears were confirmed in a garish pink font – the results of the ‘Am I gay quiz’ were in: I am. I swiftly cleared my search history and got into bed. During my nightly prayer, I asked God to, one day, let me fall in love with a man. Durex’s nationwide sex-positive survey, #MySexMyWay, revealed that 75% of LGBTQ+ people feel proud of who they are but for a long time, I wasn’t one of them.

The sex education I received in school did little to prepare me for the big emotions I was attempting to process. In primary school, the boys and girls in my class were separated; the boys discussed wet dreams and vocal changes, while, in the classroom next door, I checked my legs for stubble as my teacher explained we would begin sprouting body hair and it was our duty to ‘get rid of it ASAP’. Months into my all-girls secondary school, permission slips and giggles spread across the playground, signalling the commencement of sex education classes. I was quietly excited by the prospect that I would be offered advice on what I was going through. When the lessons began, I entered the assembly hall with my year group and was greeted by a photo of genital herpes blown up and splayed across the smartboard. The room filled with a mixture of laughter and cries of disgust. My hopes were quickly dashed as I realised this “educational” day probably wasn’t going to help me.